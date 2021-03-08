Only 5 Countries Lifted All COVID-Related Travel Limits for Foreigners - UN Tourism Agency

UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 06:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2021) Only five countries out of 217 destinations worldwide ” Albania, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, North Macedonia and Tanzania ” are fully open to foreigners, as they lifted all coronavirus-related travel restrictions, the latest report by the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) said on Monday.

"All COVID-19 travel restrictions lifted ... [in] 5 destinations (2% of all destinations worldwide) Albania, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, North Macedonia and Tanzania," the report said.

According to the UNWTO, 32 percent of all destinations, or 69 in total, remain closed for international tourism due to the coronavirus, with around just over half of them, 38 destinations, being shut for at least 40 weeks.

meanwhile, partial closure of borders is applied by 73 countries, or 34 percent of all destinations.

"At present, the persistent serious epidemiological situation and in particular the emergence of different SARSCoV-2 variants of concern (VOCs) have reversed the trend and resulted in the tightening of travel restrictions, mostly directed at destinations in which these VOCs have been verified," the report added.

Last year, the number of international tourist trips decreased by 74 percent ” some 1 billion trips ” over the onset of the coronavirus pandemic compared to the previous year. The crisis has threatened between 100 million and 120 million jobs in the industry.

