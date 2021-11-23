Only 6% of Poles Favor Accepting Migrants While Nearly Half Believe EU Must Help - Reports

Almost 47% of Polish citizens believe that Warsaw should turn to the EU for help to resolve the migration crisis on the border with Belarus while only 6% of Polish residents are in favor of accepting migrants, according to the results of a poll conducted by the United Surveys for Polish radio

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2021) Almost 47% of Polish citizens believe that Warsaw should turn to the EU for help to resolve the migration crisis on the border with Belarus while only 6% of Polish residents are in favor of accepting migrants, according to the results of a poll conducted by the United Surveys for Polish radio.

Only 6.1% of respondents approved the idea of accepting migrants, 25.1% of them believe that migrants can be helped "on the spot" - whether in Belarus or in their countries of origin, the study says. At the same time, the Polish government, as 46.9% of respondents believe, should seek help from the European Union and use the help of its institutions such as Frontex, the radio station RMF FM specified.

Several thousand migrants have gathered at the border between Belarus and Poland over the past few weeks, hoping to get into the European Union. The Polish authorities have strengthened border security and deployed the military to block the illegal crossing attempts, blaming Minsk for the migration crisis.

Belarus has firmly denied the accusations and claimed that Poland is forcibly expelling migrants to its territory. Minsk is currently providing the stranded migrants with medical assistance, food, clothing and shelter.

The poll was conducted from November 18-19 using the computer assisted telephone interview method with the participation of 1,000 respondents.