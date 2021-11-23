UrduPoint.com

Only 6% Of Poles Favor Accepting Migrants While Nearly Half Believe EU Must Help - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 29 seconds ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 06:51 PM

Only 6% of Poles Favor Accepting Migrants While Nearly Half Believe EU Must Help - Reports

Almost 47% of Polish citizens believe that Warsaw should turn to the EU for help to resolve the migration crisis on the border with Belarus while only 6% of Polish residents are in favor of accepting migrants, according to the results of a poll conducted by the United Surveys for Polish radio

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2021) Almost 47% of Polish citizens believe that Warsaw should turn to the EU for help to resolve the migration crisis on the border with Belarus while only 6% of Polish residents are in favor of accepting migrants, according to the results of a poll conducted by the United Surveys for Polish radio.

Only 6.1% of respondents approved the idea of accepting migrants, 25.1% of them believe that migrants can be helped "on the spot" - whether in Belarus or in their countries of origin, the study says. At the same time, the Polish government, as 46.9% of respondents believe, should seek help from the European Union and use the help of its institutions such as Frontex, the radio station RMF FM specified.

Several thousand migrants have gathered at the border between Belarus and Poland over the past few weeks, hoping to get into the European Union. The Polish authorities have strengthened border security and deployed the military to block the illegal crossing attempts, blaming Minsk for the migration crisis.

Belarus has firmly denied the accusations and claimed that Poland is forcibly expelling migrants to its territory. Minsk is currently providing the stranded migrants with medical assistance, food, clothing and shelter.

The poll was conducted from November 18-19 using the computer assisted telephone interview method with the participation of 1,000 respondents.

Related Topics

European Union Minsk Warsaw Same Belarus Poland November Border From Government

Recent Stories

WAM REPORT : UAE, Turkey aim to advance bilateral ..

WAM REPORT : UAE, Turkey aim to advance bilateral relations

22 minutes ago
 Subsidized sugar help drops rates in open market: ..

Subsidized sugar help drops rates in open market: Atif Khan

30 seconds ago
 Switzerland Secures Over 8,000 Doses of COVID Anti ..

Switzerland Secures Over 8,000 Doses of COVID Antiviral Molnupiravir - Health Au ..

32 seconds ago
 Commissioner Multan for blocking properties of def ..

Commissioner Multan for blocking properties of defaulters of agriculture tax

33 seconds ago
 DC opens sports gala at engineering university

DC opens sports gala at engineering university

35 seconds ago
 US, Taiwan Hold Second Meeting of Annual Economic ..

US, Taiwan Hold Second Meeting of Annual Economic Dialogue - Reports

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.