Only 86 Of 213 House Republicans Attended Zelenskyy's Speech At US Congress - Reports

Only 86 of 213 House Republicans attended Volodymyr Zelenskyy's address to a joint meeting of the US Congress, The Hill reported.

On Wednesday, Zelenskyy visited Washington to meet with US President Joe Biden and appeal to Congress for further security assistance for Ukraine.

According to the newspaper, the goal of Zelenskyy's visit was to secure support from Republicans as they are set to take control of the House next month.

Over a third of House members had active letters to vote by proxy on Wednesday, with many worrying about weather-related travel disruptions just before Christmas, the report said.

Even though Republican supporters of aiding Ukraine welcomed Zelenskyy's speech, critics of this aid showed little openness to changing their minds even following the Ukrainian leader's address, the report said.

Prior to the speech, Republican Rep. Thomas Massie wrote on social media that he is in Washington but "will not be attending the speech of the Ukrainian lobbyist."

Rep. Warren Davidson, in turn, doubted that Zelenskyy should be speaking from the House floor. The United States "should be focused on trying to contain the war, not expand the war," the lawmaker argued.

