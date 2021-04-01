UrduPoint.com
Only 9 Foreign Ambassadors Remain In North Korea, Russian Embassy Pledges To Keep Working

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 12:31 PM

Nine foreign ambassadors and four charge d'affaires ad interim continue working in North Korea despite nationwide restrictions and an acute shortage of necessary goods, the Russian embassy said on Thursday, pledging to continue its diplomatic effort despite all difficulties

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2021) Nine foreign ambassadors and four charge d'affaires ad interim continue working in North Korea despite nationwide restrictions and an acute shortage of necessary goods, the Russian embassy said on Thursday, pledging to continue its diplomatic effort despite all difficulties.

"Only nine ambassadors and four charge d'affaires ad interim currently represent their countries there, and most of the embassies that are still functioning shrink their ranks," the Russian embassy in North Korea wrote on Facebook.

According to the Russian diplomatic mission, embassies of the United Kingdom, Venezuela, Brazil, Germany, Italy, Nigeria, Pakistan, Poland, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Switzerland and France have already been closed, and all the foreign staffers of international humanitarian organizations have left North Korea as well.

"Unfortunately, foreigners will keep departing ... It is not hard to understand those leaving the [North] Korean capital, as not everyone can withstand the unprecedentedly severe restrictions, an acute shortage of necessary goods, including medicines, and the inability to solve health problems," the embassy continued.

The Russian embassy in North Korea admitted that it experiences "a lot of problems" as well.

"Several families were forced to terminate their assignments for various reasons. But ... we are performing and will continue to perform all the duties imposed on us. The Motherland can rely on us!" the embassy concluded.

