Wed 19th August 2020 | 04:30 PM

Only Belarusians Can Determine Path for Country's Development - Latvian Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) Only the Belarusian people can decide what path for the country's development should be chosen, Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics said on Wednesday, adding that external actors can support the citizens' strive for democracy without intervening in Belarus' internal affairs.

"It will not be decided in Moscow or Paris or in Riga, it will be decided in Minsk, Gomel, Brest. We simply have to do everything, perhaps also in cooperation with Russia, if it is prepared to engage constructively," Rinkevics told Latvian Television in an interview.

The foreign minister stressed that there are "enough ways" to support the country's people without meddling in internal affairs.

"We see that [the nation's] movement is huge, we will support it without being involved in the internal affairs of Belarus. There are enough ways to do this," the minister said.

Last week, Latvia, along with Lithuania, Estonia and Poland, offered mediation between Belarus' government and civil society.

The opposition took to the streets after the announcement of the preliminary election results, which saw incumbent head of state Alexander Lukashenko win 80.1 percent of the vote, according to the Central Election Commission. His main opponent, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, is believed by the opposition to have been the true victor.

In the first days of the rallies, the security forces used tear gas, water cannons, stun grenades and rubber bullets against protesters, but the heavy use of force by the police has since subsided.

According to official data, more than 6,700 people were detained in the early days of the unrest. Hundreds of others were injured during the riots, including more than 120 law enforcement officers, and two protesters were killed.

