Only Between 1-10% of People Tested for COVID-19 Showing Antibodies - WHO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2020) Only between 1-10 percent of people tested for the coronavirus are showing antibodies to it, the World Health Organization's (WHO) technical lead on COVID-19, Maria Van Kerkhove, said on Monday.

"What is interesting from the studies that are coming out is that many of them across a number of countries in Europe, the United States, in Asia, have found a very low proportion of the people that have been tested have evidence of antibodies, as measured by these serologic tests. And the range is between 1-10 percent, it depends on the study," Van Kerkhove said at a briefing.

She noted that the studies in question are preprints or those published in peer reviewed journals.

"There seems to be a consistent pattern so far, that a low proportion of people have these antibodies ... What the seroepidemiological studies indicate to us is that is there's a large proportion of the population that remains susceptible, and that's important when you think about what may happen in subsequent waves, or what may happen as a potential resurgence. And so, we have a long way to go with this virus, because the virus has more people that can be infected," the expert added.