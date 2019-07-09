Only Biden Beats Trump in Latest US Poll, With Other Top Democrats in Statistical Tie

Former Vice President Joe Biden, aided by voters with little or no interest in last month's Democratic Party debates, has emerged as the only Democrat to clearly beat President Donald Trump, a new Emerson Polling survey revealed on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2019) Former Vice President Joe Biden, aided by voters with little or no interest in last month's Democratic Party debates, has emerged as the only Democrat to clearly beat President Donald Trump , a new Emerson Polling survey revealed on Tuesday.

"Of those who watched all, some, or followed the media coverage of the debates, Biden receives 25 percent of the Democratic Primary vote, but of those who did not watch/follow debates, he receives 39 percent of the vote," Emerson said in a press release summarizing the survey results.

Biden bested Trump in a hypothetical matchup by a 53-47 percent margin while the next four candidates - Senators Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris and South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg - were statistically tied with two-percentage-point margins of separation, the release said.

"It looks like Trump was a winner from the Democratic debate, as his head-to-heads tightened," Emerson Polling Director Spencer Kimball said.

Forty-one percent of respondents said they will definitely vote for their chosen candidate, while the remainder of those surveyed said they could still be persuaded to switch by any one of more than two dozen Democratic hopefuls, according to Emerson.