UrduPoint.com

Only Black Republican Sen. Tim Scott Files Documents For Presidency - FEC

Umer Jamshaid Published May 19, 2023 | 09:14 PM

Only Black Republican Sen. Tim Scott Files Documents for Presidency - FEC

Republican Senator Tim Scott has filed documents to participate in the 2024 presidential campaign, according to the Federal Election Commission

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) Republican Senator Tim Scott has filed documents to participate in the 2024 presidential campaign, according to the Federal Election Commission.

Scott, who represents the state of South Carolina and is the only black Republican currently in the US Senate, is expected to make an official announcement on his intention on Monday, media reported.

Scott initially indicated the possibility of running for presidency in April. He said at that time that his political views were built on the idea that the United States is a land of opportunity, not oppression.

A Wall Street Journal poll in April showed that only 3% of Americans are ready to see Scott as president.

Related Topics

Senate Election Commission Of Pakistan United States April Media

Recent Stories

Qavi Khan, Shoaib Hashmi remembered

Qavi Khan, Shoaib Hashmi remembered

3 minutes ago
 Rose charges into contention at PGA Championship

Rose charges into contention at PGA Championship

3 minutes ago
 Accountability under the Military Courts&Special S ..

Accountability under the Military Courts&Special Secret Act is the most importan ..

10 minutes ago
 Wheat procurement process underway

Wheat procurement process underway

6 minutes ago
 PM assures govt's every possible support to UAE in ..

PM assures govt's every possible support to UAE investors

3 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed meets Iraqi PM on sidelines of 3 ..

Mansour bin Zayed meets Iraqi PM on sidelines of 32nd Arab League Summit

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.