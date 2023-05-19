Only Black Republican Sen. Tim Scott Files Documents for Presidency - FEC

Republican Senator Tim Scott has filed documents to participate in the 2024 presidential campaign, according to the Federal Election Commission

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) Republican Senator Tim Scott has filed documents to participate in the 2024 presidential campaign, according to the Federal Election Commission.

Scott, who represents the state of South Carolina and is the only black Republican currently in the US Senate, is expected to make an official announcement on his intention on Monday, media reported.

Scott initially indicated the possibility of running for presidency in April. He said at that time that his political views were built on the idea that the United States is a land of opportunity, not oppression.

A Wall Street Journal poll in April showed that only 3% of Americans are ready to see Scott as president.