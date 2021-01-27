UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Only Countries That Place People At Center Can Ensure Sustainable Development - Putin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 13 seconds ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 07:00 PM

Only Countries That Place People at Center Can Ensure Sustainable Development - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) Only countries that focus on improving their population's living conditions, well-being and place people at the center can ensure sustainable development, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

According to the Russian leader, there are four key priorities for ensuring sustainable development. First of all, every person should live in a comfortable environment, which includes housing, accessible infrastructure and ecological well-being. Secondly, every person should be confident that they have a job with adequate income. People should have access to high-quality medical care, and children should have the opportunity to receive an education and fulfill their potential regardless of their families' income.

"This is the only way to guarantee the most effective development of a modern economy, economy that does not view people as a means but places them at the center. Only those countries that can make progress in these four areas ... will ensure sustainable inclusive development," Putin said in his address to the World Economic Forum.

Putin added that Russia's priorities focused on individuals and families. The authorities make efforts to create conditions for decent and efficient work and successful entrepreneurship, he added.

Related Topics

World Education Russia Job Progress Vladimir Putin All Housing

Recent Stories

Team of Emirati referees to officiate in FIFA Club ..

7 seconds ago

Noura Al Kaabi visits art exhibition of Zayed Univ ..

13 seconds ago

DEWA extends open invitation to the Agile Governan ..

19 seconds ago

UAE, US Joint military exercise concludes

15 minutes ago

Bakhtarwar Bhutto’s Mehndi function will be held ..

60 minutes ago

PIA pilots see UFOs during flights from Karachi to ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.