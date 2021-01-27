Only Countries That Place People at Center Can Ensure Sustainable Development - Putin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) Only countries that focus on improving their population's living conditions, well-being and place people at the center can ensure sustainable development, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

According to the Russian leader, there are four key priorities for ensuring sustainable development. First of all, every person should live in a comfortable environment, which includes housing, accessible infrastructure and ecological well-being. Secondly, every person should be confident that they have a job with adequate income. People should have access to high-quality medical care, and children should have the opportunity to receive an education and fulfill their potential regardless of their families' income.

"This is the only way to guarantee the most effective development of a modern economy, economy that does not view people as a means but places them at the center. Only those countries that can make progress in these four areas ... will ensure sustainable inclusive development," Putin said in his address to the World Economic Forum.

Putin added that Russia's priorities focused on individuals and families. The authorities make efforts to create conditions for decent and efficient work and successful entrepreneurship, he added.