UrduPoint.com

Only Electric Cars Will Be Sold In US By 2035 - Climate Envoy

Umer Jamshaid 55 seconds ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 01:37 PM

GLASGOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2021) All cars on sale in the United States will be electric by 2035, the special presidential envoy for climate, John Kerry, said, noting that the country's main automakers have already backed the ambitious goal.

"President Biden has set a very aggressive goal that 50% of the cars sold in America by 2030 will be electric. And by 2035, hopefully, all of them. Ford and General Motors have signed on to that. They believe that's a good plan. They want to do it," Kerry said on Wednesday.

In August, President Joe Biden signed a decree setting an objective to adjust the share of electric vehicles to half of all passenger vehicles sold in the country by 2030.

