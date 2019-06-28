Only Extending New START to Give Impetus to New US-Russia Arms Control Deal - NGO

The United States and Russia are not likely to agree on a new "model" for an arms control deal, especially one that includes China, before the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START) expires, but extending the existing deal may, in contrast, pave the way for a more ambitious agreement in the future, Daryl Kimball, the executive director of the US-based think tank Arms Control Association, told Sputnik on Friday

Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Donald Trump, held 1.5-hour talks on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka. Afterward, the White House said that the two leaders had agreed to "continue the discussion on a 21st century model of arms control, which President Trump stated as needing to include China."

"There is no realistic chance a new agreement along these lines could be finalized before New START expires. The first step should be a five-year extension of New START, which would provide a foundation for a more ambitious successor agreement," Kimball said.

The expert recalled that Trump claimed back in May that he had already spoken to China about a trilateral nuclear deal and that "they very much would like to be a part of that deal." Beijing, however, stated days afterward that it had no intention to join such talks. Ultimately, Secretary of State Pompeo had to admit that such a deal might be "too ambitious" amid the nearing expiry of New START.

"Pursuing talks with other nuclear-armed states and trying to limit all types of nuclear weapons is an admirable objective, but such a negotiation would be complex and time consuming.

It would be malpractice to discard New START in the hopes of negotiating a more comprehensive, ambitious nuclear arms control agreement with Russia and China and getting it ratified and into force," Kimball said.

In the event the United States and Russia recommit themselves to existing obligations and extend New START, China, in contrast, "might be more willing to provide more information about its nuclear weapons and fissile material stockpiles" or even "agree to freeze the overall size of its nuclear arsenal or agree to limit a certain class of weapons," according to the expert.

"If in the coming weeks, however, Trump suggests China must join New START or that Russia must agree to limits on tactical nuclear weapons as a condition for its extension, that should be recognized as a disingenuous poison pill designed to create a pretext for killing New START," he said.

The US-Russia New START Treaty entered into force on February 5, 2011. Its duration is 10 years, unless superseded by a subsequent agreement, and may be extended for a period of no more than five years. The agreement limits the number of deployed intercontinental ballistic missiles, submarine-launched ballistic missiles, nuclear armed bombers and nuclear warheads.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov earlier noted that the US administration seemed to be dragging out time by refusing to engage in a genuine dialogue on the New START Treaty so that Moscow and Washington would fail to extend the accord before its expiration,