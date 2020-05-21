UrduPoint.com
Only Extremists To Benefit From Instability In Middle East - UK Foreign Office

Faizan Hashmi 27 seconds ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 04:20 AM

Only Extremists to Benefit From Instability in Middle East - UK Foreign Office

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) Only extremists will benefit from instability in the middle East, and Israel and Palestine should cooperate more in light of the outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), a spokesperson for the UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) told RIA Novosti.

"Given the global challenges of coronavirus, now is the time for more cooperation between Israel and the Palestinian Authority, not less. Cooperation on security is particularly important. The only people to benefit from instability are extremists," the spokesperson said.

"Israel and the Palestinian Authority must work together to meet their obligations under the Oslo Accords and refrain from unilateral actions that could set back the cause of peace," the spokesperson said.

