LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2021) UK holidaymakers will only be able to travel to a handful of countries, including Portugal, Israel and the Falkland Islands, from May 17 without having to self-isolate or pay for a 10 day-stay in a government quarantine hotel on their return, the UK Transport Minister Grant Shapps announced on Friday.

The "green list" unveiled by Shapps during a televised press conference also includes Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Brunei, Iceland, Faroe Islands and Gibraltar, while Spain, Greece and the United States, some of the most popular destinations for UK tourists sit in the "amber" category, meaning that visitors should self-isolate for 10 days on their return.