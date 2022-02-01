Only 'Handful' of Weeks Left Before Return to JCPOA Impossible - Senior US Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) The Iran nuclear talks, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), has only a "handful" of weeks left before the return to the agreement will be impossible, a senior US State Department official said during a press briefing.

"We are in the final stretch because as we've said now for some time this (talks) can't go on forever because of Iran's nuclear advances," the official said on Monday. "We only have a handful of weeks left to get a deal, after which point it will unfortunately be no longer possible to return to the JCPOA."