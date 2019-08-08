(@FahadShabbir)

Houthi rebels are the only party benefiting from the clashes between the Yemeni Presidential Protection Forces and armed units of the separatist Southern Transitional Council in the area of the presidential palace in Aden in southern Yemen, Saudi Ambassador to Yemen Mohammed Jaber said Thursday

The clashes erupted on Wednesday after Hani Ben Brik, the vice president of the Southern Transitional Council, called on supporters to overthrow the government of President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi. The organization is supported by the United Arab Emirates.

"The only side that benefits from the events in Aden is the Houthis, supported by Iran and terrorist groups," Jaber said on Twitter.

According to the ambassador, Aden will be a safe city under the "management of wise people with the support of the [Saudi-led] coalition."

On Wednesday, a source in the Aden governorate told Sputnik that armed men had tried to break through the palace gates, prompting the palace guard to open fire at them. The Southern Transitional Council, a secessionist political organization, announced general mobilization and called for its forces to march toward the presidential palace to protest Al-Islah political party, connected to the Muslim Brotherhood (banned in Russia).

Media reported about three people killed and 10 during the clashes near the presidential palace.

Yemen, a nation in the south of the Arabian peninsula, has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces, led by Mansour Hadi, and the rebel Houthi movement for several years now. The Saudi-led coalition has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request since March 2015. The conflict has resulted in a massive humanitarian crisis in the war-torn country.

In 2017, the Southern Transitional Council was created around former Aden Governor Aidarus Zoubaidi, fired by Mansur Hadi for his sympathies toward southern secessionists, and in 2018 tried to seize control of the city of Aden. Despite later stabilization of the situation, the incident revealed serious rifts within the anti-Houthi coalition.