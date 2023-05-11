Only Israel Can Decide When to Cease Fire in Campaign Against Gaza Strip - Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) Israel alone will decide when to cease fire in its Shield and Arrow operation in Gaza, and until then the military campaign will continue, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday.

"Citizens of Israel, we are still in the midst of the campaign. At this very moment, our forces are fiercely attacking the Gaza Strip and exacting a heavy price from the terrorist organizations," he said in a televised national emergency address.

Netanyahu added that the intelligence services' operations and the development of new technological capabilities is "creating a new equation" for Israel.

"We say to the terrorists and whoever dispatches terrorists: We see you everywhere. You cannot hide. We will choose the time and place to attack you.

We will choose, not you ... We have inflicted upon Islamic Jihad in Gaza the hardest blow in its history. Within mere seconds, at night, at 3 separate locations, we simultaneously eliminated the terrorist organization's leaders," he said.

On Tuesday night, Israel launched a military operation against militants of the Islamic Jihad Movement and its military infrastructure, including rocket launchers and mortars. As a result of the airstrikes on Tuesday, 15 people, including four women and six children, were killed. The victims included a Russian citizen. Today, four more Palestinians were killed in another series of airstrikes.

In response to the shelling of the Gaza Strip, Islamic Jihad militants fired dozens of rockets at Israeli cities, including Tel Aviv and its suburbs.