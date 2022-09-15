Only Kiev Can Guarantee Security to Ukraine, Realizing Hopelessness of Situation - Kremlin

SAMARKAND (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2022) Security guarantees for Ukraine can only be given by the leadership of this country, which should understand the hopelessness of the situation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

