Only Launch In 2020 From Russia's Vostochny Space Center Scheduled For Dec 17 - Source

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 08:00 AM

Only Launch in 2020 From Russia's Vostochny Space Center Scheduled for Dec 17 - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2020) The launch of a Soyuz 2 carrier rocket with 36 UK OneWeb communications satellites, which will be the only launch from Russia's Vostochny space center in 2020, is scheduled for December 17, a source in the rocket and space industry told Sputnik.

Initially, in 2020, five launches were planned from Vostochny - four with OneWeb satellites in April, May, June and July and one with the Meteor-M meteorological satellite in November. However, the launches were delayed due to the bankruptcy of OneWeb company and the need for additional tests of the Meteor.

"The launch of the Soyuz 2.1b rocket with the Fregat upper stage and 36 OneWeb satellites from the Vostochny space center is scheduled for December 17," the source said.

More Stories From World

