Only Legitimate Libyan Government Can Decide On Presence Of Foreign Forces - Lavrov

Sumaira FH 29 seconds ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 11:35 PM

Only Legitimate Libyan Government Can Decide on Presence of Foreign Forces - Lavrov

Libyans must decide what their legitimate government looks like first, and this authority can then decide whether all foreign forces should leave the country, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told Al Arabiya broadcaster

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2020) Libyans must decide what their legitimate government looks like first, and this authority can then decide whether all foreign forces should leave the country, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told Al Arabiya broadcaster.

"There is a legitimate government as it were in Tripoli, and there is a legitimate parliament in Tobruk, and unless and until all the Libyans not only from Cyrenaica, Tripolitania ... but also from Fezzan, agree on how they want to move their country forward, agree on the political reform, on power sharing, it will be very difficult to understand who is representing the legitimate Libyan government and who should legitimately decide that all foreign forces must leave the country," the minister said.

Therefore, restoring "Libyan statehood" should be the first step, Lavrov continued.

"Before the Libyans can decide who is welcome and who is not welcome on their soil, they have to agree what ... their state looks like," Lavrov said.

