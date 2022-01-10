UrduPoint.com

Only Local Kazakh Special Forces Involved In Counter-Terrorist Operation - State Secretary

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 10, 2022 | 09:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2022) Only local special forces are taking part in the counter-terrorist operation in Kazakhstan, State Secretary Erlan Karin said on Monday.

"Only the Kazakh special forces - Arystan, Arlan, Berkut, as well as the forces of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan, which are clearing out terrorist groups and criminal formations, are involved in the counter-terrorist operation itself.

Therefore, the decision to call in the CSTO peacekeeping contingent is aimed primarily at protecting the sovereignty and strengthening the integrity of Kazakhstan," Karin said on his Telegram channel.

He added that the peacekeepers of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) will only be helping with protecting vital facilities in some regions.

