Only NATO States Use Depleted Uranium Shells in Armed Conflicts - Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2023) Depleted uranium ammunition was used exclusively by NATO countries in armed conflicts, Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological defense troops of the Russian armed forces, said on Friday.

On Tuesday, UK Minister of State for Defense Annabel Goldie said that the country will provide Ukraine with depleted uranium tank ammunition, including armor piercing shells for Challenger 2 battle tanks. US National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said on Wednesday, when commenting on the UK's decision to deliver depleted uranium shells to Ukraine, that this kind of ammunition is fairly commonplace and has been used for decades.

"It should be noted that depleted uranium ammunition was used exclusively by NATO countries in armed conflicts," Kirillov said.