UrduPoint.com

Only NATO States Use Depleted Uranium Shells In Armed Conflicts - Russian Defense Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published March 24, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Only NATO States Use Depleted Uranium Shells in Armed Conflicts - Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2023) Depleted uranium ammunition was used exclusively by NATO countries in armed conflicts, Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological defense troops of the Russian armed forces, said on Friday.

On Tuesday, UK Minister of State for Defense Annabel Goldie said that the country will provide Ukraine with depleted uranium tank ammunition, including armor piercing shells for Challenger 2 battle tanks. US National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said on Wednesday, when commenting on the UK's decision to deliver depleted uranium shells to Ukraine, that this kind of ammunition is fairly commonplace and has been used for decades.

"It should be noted that depleted uranium ammunition was used exclusively by NATO countries in armed conflicts," Kirillov said.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia United Kingdom Tank

Recent Stories

Saim, Tayyab, Zaman and Ihsanullah to debut in fir ..

Saim, Tayyab, Zaman and Ihsanullah to debut in first Afghanistan T20I

2 minutes ago
 Govt decides to constitute JIT to probe cases of v ..

Govt decides to constitute JIT to probe cases of violent protests against PTI Ch ..

10 minutes ago
 Govt ready to hold comprehensive dialogue on all i ..

Govt ready to hold comprehensive dialogue on all issues: Asif

16 minutes ago
 Second Pakistan Navy Ship With Relief Goods Reache ..

Second Pakistan Navy Ship With Relief Goods Reached Turkiya - Pakistan Day Comme ..

56 minutes ago
 The State Visit Of The President Of Turkmenistan T ..

The State Visit Of The President Of Turkmenistan To Qatar Was Held

59 minutes ago
 OIC Strongly Condemns Smotrich's Use of an Alleged ..

OIC Strongly Condemns Smotrich's Use of an Alleged Geographic Map of Israel that ..

59 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.