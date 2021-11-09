(@FahadShabbir)

MANAGUA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2021) The refusal by Western countries to recognize the results of Nicaraguan elections are senseless, since it is the prerogative of Nicaraguans only, the newly re-elected Nicaraguan Vice President and wife of President Daniel Ortega, Rosario Murillo, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

On Monday, the European Union condemned presidential and parliamentary elections, held in Nicaragua on November 7, as completing the country's transition into autocracy. The EU does not exclude the possibility of new sanctions against the country. US President Joe Biden announced that Washington would not recognize the elections results.

"It the people of Nicaragua who decide and allow president remain in power," Murillo said after the memorial ceremony for Carlos Fonseca in Managua.

The vice president noted that the elections marked new history and hope for Nicaragua and the whole region.

"Our people demonstrate an example of power, ability to resist using work and patience, work that systemically improves life in the framework of the socialist and Christian movement.

This is an example that we hope to demonstrate to our Caribbean America, an example of courage, since we experienced very difficult times and yet continue developing," Murillo added.

According to the politician, Nicaragua had been subjected to threats and pressure from the US throughout its history, but despite that, did not obey it.

The memorial ceremony for Carlos Fonseca in Managua became the first public event attended by Ortega since the announcement of preliminary elections results, in which he secured the fourth consecutive five-year term.

Nicaragua held its general elections on Sunday, with Ortega and Murillo, running for re-elections. They are winning with 75.92% after 97.74% of the vote count.

Since early June, several dozen opposition politicians and activists have been arrested in Nicaragua on various charges, which the West condemned as a pre-elections crackdown on opposition. The government has since denied that the arrests were politically motivated, accusing the politicians of undermining Nicaragua's security.