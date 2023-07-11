Only One Fourth of French Oppose Arms Supplies to Ukraine - Poll

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2023) More than half of the French citizens support weapons supplies to Kiev, and only one fourth oppose them, a poll by the French Institute of Public Opinion showed on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, French President Emmanuel Macron said ahead of the NATO summit in Vilnius that Paris had made a decision to supply Kiev with long-range missiles to support the counter-offensive of the Ukrainian armed forces.

The poll showed that 58% of the respondents support arms deliveries to Ukraine by European countries, while 26% oppose such supplies, and 16% are undecided.

The poll was conducted from June 12-26 among 1,500 adult French citizens. The margin of error stood at 1.1-2.5 percentage points.