Only One Man Injured In Explosion In Milan Downtown - Firefighters

Faizan Hashmi Published May 11, 2023 | 07:24 PM

Only one man, a driver of a van with oxygen tanks, was injured in the explosion that hit the center of Milan on Thursday, a spokesperson for Milan firefighters said

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) Only one man, a driver of a van with oxygen tanks, was injured in the explosion that hit the center of Milan on Thursday, a spokesperson for Milan firefighters said.

Earlier in the day, Italian media reported that the blast had hit the center of Milan, setting at least four cars parked nearby on fire and injuring at least four people. The Corriere della Sera newspaper reported, citing eyewitnesses, that it had been a van with oxygen tanks that had exploded. Later in the day, Milan firefighters reportedly managed to extinguish the fire that spread to the cars.

"The information about four injured was false, thank God, only the driver is considered injured at the moment," the spokesperson said on Italian broadcaster Sky Tg24.

The spokesperson also specified that the spread of fire to the nearby cars had been facilitated by oxygen in tanks.

Information about the injured driver was confirmed by Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala. He specified that the driver's condition was not serious, as he had only burnt his hand in the blast.

The Milan police, in turn, confirmed that fire at the site had been caused by the explosion of the oxygen tanks in the van.

Meanwhile, the Milano Today newspaper reported that the injured driver had made a stop after noticing a fire in the engine bay. He tried to extinguish the fire, but it spread to the entire truck in a few seconds, resulting in over 10 explosions.

