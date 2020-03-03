UrduPoint.com
Only One Percent Of China Coronavirus Cases Without Symptoms: WHO

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 11:13 PM

Only one percent of China coronavirus cases without symptoms: WHO

The World Health Organization said Tuesday that only one percent of new coronavirus cases registered in China were without symptoms, which appears to belie fears the virus spreads via people who appear healthy

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :The World Health Organization said Tuesday that only one percent of new coronavirus cases registered in China were without symptoms, which appears to belie fears the virus spreads via people who appear healthy.

"Evidence from China is that only one percent of reported cases do not have symptoms, and most of those cases develop symptoms within two days," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters in Geneva.

