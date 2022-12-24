Only One-Third of Brexit Voters Believe They Made Right Choice - Poll

Only one-third of UK citizens who voted for the country's withdrawal from the European Union in 2016 still believe that they made the right choice, a YouGov poll conducted for The Times newspaper showed on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2022) Only one-third of UK citizens who voted for the country's withdrawal from the European Union in 2016 still believe that they made the right choice, a YouGov poll conducted for The Times newspaper showed on Saturday.

According to the survey, only 34% of those who voted for Brexit think that the move was a right thing to do, whereas 19% of respondents believe that they made a mistake by voting in favor of the UK's leaving the EU.

Conversely, 15% of people who opposed Brexit in the 2016 referendum now say they approve the country's withdrawal from the EU and another 53% still believe it was not a good decision.

About 41% of respondents believe that Brexit has been worse for the country than they imagined in 2016.

If another Brexit referendum were held today, 47% of YouGov respondents said they would vote to retain the UK's EU membership, 34% would vote to Leave, and another 8% would abstain from the vote.

In June 2016, 51.8% of UK citizens voted for terminating the country's membership in the EU, against 48.1% of those who voted for London to stay in the union.