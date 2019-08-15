UrduPoint.com
Only One Woman Remains In Moscow Region's Hospital After A321 Plane Hard Landing- Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 15th August 2019 | 01:44 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2019) Only one person remains in a Moscow region's hospital after the hard landing of the Airbus A321 plane, while 22 others have already been released home, the regional department of the Russian Health Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

The aircraft, carrying 226 passengers and seven crew members, was forced earlier in the day to make a hard landing soon after take-off from Zhukovsky Airport as seagulls got into its engines. The Health Ministry said that 23 people were hospitalized.

"One woman injured as a result of the emergency landing in Zhukovsky remains in a hospital in Ramenskoye. Doctors assess her condition as moderately grave. She is receiving all the necessary assistance. All the other injured people have been released home after a medical examination," the regional department of the Health Ministry said.

