Only Quarter of European Users Verified Doubtful Information Online in 2021 - Eurostat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2021) Nearly half of internet users in the European Union came across untrue or doubtful information on news websites or social media in 2021, but only a quarter of them verified its truthfulness from other sources, the European Statistical Office (Eurostat) said on Thursday.

"In 2021, 47% of all people aged 16-74 years in the EU saw untrue or doubtful information on news websites or social media during the 3 months prior to the survey. However, only around a quarter (23%) of people verified the truthfulness of the information or content," Eurostat said.

The Netherlands topped the list with 45% of users checking doubtful facts found online, followed by Luxembourg with 41% and Ireland with 39%. At the same time, the smallest share was reported in Lithuania (11%), Romania (12%) and Poland (16%), the report said.

Out of methods of verifying information the most popular were checking online sources and searching the web (20%), discussing with other people or using other offline resources (12%), with the least popular being participating in an internet discussion (7%), according to Eurostat.