Only Russia, Iran Have Leverage On Damascus - Pedersen

Fri 06th December 2019 | 09:46 PM

Only Russia, Iran Have Leverage on Damascus - Pedersen

UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen said Friday only Russia and Iran had leverage on Damascus, adding that they should work jointly with Europe and the United States

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2019) UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen said Friday only Russia and Iran had leverage on Damascus, adding that they should work jointly with Europe and the United States.

"The reality is...

that only Russia and Iran have leverage on the government in Damascus, but reality is also that Russia and Iran, if they want to see changes in the social and economic developments in Syria, they need to work together with Europe, they need to work together with the United States," Pedersen said at the Mediterranean Dialogues conference in Rome.

