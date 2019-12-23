UrduPoint.com
Only Russia-Led Conference Could Help Libyan Conflict Settlement - Russian Contact Group

Faizan Hashmi 57 seconds ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 11:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2019) Only a conference on Libya at which Russia would act as a "main link" could help resolve the crisis in this war-torn country, since Moscow has contacts with both conflicting sides and has the authority to convince them to honor a potential agreement, the head of the Russian contact group on Libya's conflict settlement, Lev Dengov, told Sputnik.

Germany is planning to host a UN-backed international conference on Libya in the near future. Over the last few days, the leaders of Turkey, Germany and France have held separate phone calls with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss Libya. According to Dengov, "all this indicates that everyone is waiting for what decision Russia will make," given that Moscow has the greatest capacity, among external powers, to advance the crisis settlement.

"The situation will be resolved only at a meeting or conference at which Russia will act as a main link. Russia has such authority and power to help [Libyan National Army commander Khalifa] Haftar and [the head of the UN-recognized government of national accord] Sarraj to agree and, most importantly, implement an agreement," Dengov added.

Apart from the two conflicting sides, the comprehensive settlement, he said, will require participation of such external actors as Russia, Turkey, Egypt, France, Italy and Germany.

Asked whether Washington was also seen as an important stakeholder, Dengov expressed doubt, saying that the United States was far from such a role.

"They are trying, as always, to control [the situation] from afar and have taken a wait-and-see stance. They look until everything will be sorted out and hope to sum it up thereafter. The same way they tried to do it in Syria, but did not succeed. I believe that Russia has done well on Libya because representatives of both conflicting sides directly communicate with us and trust us. Therefore, I think, the US will not be able to come and cream off [all the progress achieved]. To date, they are far from Libyan realities," he said.

Libya has been split between two rival governments since 2011 when its long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown and killed. The eastern part of the country is now governed by parliament and its allied Libyan National Army, while the UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) operates in Libya's west.

The situation in the country escalated over the past few weeks as Haftar announced a new offensive on the GNA-held Tripoli. The city turned into a battleground back in April in the wake of a similar military campaign.

