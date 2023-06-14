Only Russian Air Defenses Can Shoot Down Hypersonic Missiles - Deputy Prime Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) Only Russian missile defense systems are capable of destroying hypersonic weapons today, Denis Manturov, the deputy prime minister of Russia and the minister of industry and trade, has told Sputnik.

"Military aviation ” aircraft and helicopters ” is the area in which we are currently superior to our competitors in both quality and quantity. As in most areas of the defense industry as a whole: suffice it to mention the fact that only our (missile defense) systems are capable of successfully repelling our own unique hypersonic weapons," Manturov said on the eve of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

Russia has developed a number of state-of-the-art air defense systems that are superior to similar systems in other countries. These include S-400 and S-500 long-range air defense systems, the S-350 Vityaz system, the Buk-M3, the Tor-M2 and Pantsir-S systems.

Russia is the only country in the world today that has deployed hypersonic missiles, including the Kinzhal hypersonic air-launched ballistic missile and the Zircon anti-ship hypersonic cruise missile. The Kinzhal system has been repeatedly used to strike Ukraine's military targets in the course of Russia's special military operation, including the destruction of the US-made Patriot missile defense system in Kiev.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum has been held since 1997, and since 2006 it has been held under the patronage and with the participation of the President of the Russian Federation.