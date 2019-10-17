UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Only SDF Can Decide Fate Of IS Prisoners Amid Turkish Operation - Kurdish Commander

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 10:06 PM

Only SDF Can Decide Fate of IS Prisoners Amid Turkish Operation - Kurdish Commander

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) alone can decide the fates of the approximately 12,000 Islamic State (IS terrorist group, banned in Russia) prisoners in their captivity, SDF Commander Mazloum Abdi said in an interview

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2019) The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) alone can decide the fates of the approximately 12,000 Islamic State (IS terrorist group, banned in Russia) prisoners in their captivity, SDF Commander Mazloum Abdi said in an interview.

Last week, Kurdish authorities said that 785 mainly foreign IS captives had escaped a prison camp in Ain Issa amid Turkey's operation in northern Syria. Turkey has accused the Kurdish militia of deliberately releasing these prisoners and claimed that its soldiers found no captives in Tal Abyad and other towns it seized from Kurdish forces where IS members were known to be held.

"Now they talk a lot about the detained IS militants. They say that Turkey or the Syrian regime will rule this region. We will not accept this in any way.

We will determine the fate of the IS. We are the ones who detained them, they are with us. There is nobody who will determine their fate. It is we who will make the decision," the general told the Kurdish channel Ronahi tv.

On Sunday, the Kurdish Autonomous Administration announced it had reached a deal with Damascus that would see Syrian government forces take positions along its border with Turkey that were previously occupied by Kurdish-allied US forces.

Turkey began Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria on October 9 with the aim of setting a 20-mile buffer zone free of any Kurdish presence along its border with Syria. Damascus has called the operation an invasion, while the US and EU has imposed sanctions and embargoes against Turkey.

Related Topics

Terrorist Militants Syria Russia Turkey Damascus October Border Sunday TV From Government

Recent Stories

UAE supporting Committee on World Food Security&#0 ..

11 minutes ago

Former US Senator praises services of Sharjah City ..

1 hour ago

79,224 business licenses renewed in 2018 in Abu Dh ..

1 hour ago

University of Sindh to conduct college side Master ..

5 minutes ago

Heavy downpour starts winter in Hazara division

5 minutes ago

Girl killed after molestation in Mithi

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.