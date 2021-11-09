UrduPoint.com

Only Surviving Person in Rittenhouse Shooting Case Gaige Grosskreutz Testifies at Trial

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2021)   Gaige Grosskreutz - one of three men who survived being shot by Kyle Rittenhouse during the August 2020 riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin - testified at Rittenhouse's trial at the Kenosha County Circuit Court on Monday.

Rittenhouse is facing six charges ,including first-degree reckless homicide with a dangerous weapon and recklessly endangering safety with a dangerous weapon for shooting three men, killing two, during the riots that followed the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

Grosskreutz, who was injured by a gunshot wound to his right arm, took the stand and was questioned by both the prosecution and defense teams.

The prosecution team focused on Grosskreutz's background as an emergency medical technician, who claimed, like Rittenhouse, that he was at the riots to to administer first aid.

The defense team focused on Grosskreutz's approaching Rittenhouse with a firearm intending to shoot when the latter acted in self-defense. Grosskreutz had previously told law enforcement that he dropped the pistol on the streets sometime before the shooting and did not have a valid concealed carry permit.

Judge Bruce Schroeder at one point reminded Grosskreutz not to refer to Rittenhouse's actions as "murder" while testifying, as the jury is there to determine whether his actions constitute murder.

Rittenhouse's defense team argues that he shot Grosskreutz, Anthony Huber and Joseph Rosenbaum acting in self-defense after being confronted, chased and attacked by the the three men.

