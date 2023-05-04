Only Thoughtful Steps Can Be Taken in Response to Kremlin Attack - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2023) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Thursday refused to provide any details regarding Russia's response to the attack on the presidential residence, noting that only thoughtful steps that correspond to the interests of the country can be taken.

On Tuesday night, two drones attempted to strike the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia accused the Ukrainian government of being behind the attack, while Kiev denied this.

"I could not (tell about the Kremlin's response options). Naturally, I cannot give you any details here. In any case, we can only talk about thoughtful, balanced steps that correspond to the interests of our country," Peskov told reporters.