Only US, UK Have Not Replied On Putin's Idea To Hold UNSC Permanent Member Summit- Kremlin

Thu 06th February 2020 | 03:22 PM

Moscow did not receive a response on Russian President Vladimir Putin's idea to hold a summit of leaders of the UN Security Council's permanent member countries only from the United States and the United Kingdom, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

The Russian president, speaking in late January at the Fifth World Holocaust Forum, suggested for a meeting of the heads of state of the permanent members of the UN Security Council Russia, China, the United States, France and the UK to be held and said Russia intended to send relevant messages to the five leaders.

"We have not received answers from Washington nor London," Peskov said.

