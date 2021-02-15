UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Only Wife, Press Secretary Accompanied Navalny When He Arrived In Berlin - German Cabinet

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 05:20 PM

Only Wife, Press Secretary Accompanied Navalny When He Arrived in Berlin - German Cabinet

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2021) The German cabinet said on Monday that Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny was accompanied only by his wife Yulia and his press secretary Kira Yarmysh when he arrived in Berlin in summer.

"Apart from Alexey Navalny, his wife Yulia Navalnaya and his press secretary Kira Yarmysh were on the Omsk-Berlin flight, which delivered them to Germany," the cabinet said, responding to a request by the Alternative for Germany parliamentary faction.

In its statement, which was seen by Sputnik, the German government also said that the women were not poisoned with the same substance that was allegedly used against Navalny.

"No, if they had been exposed to it, they should have had similar symptoms of poisoning by the moment when we received irrefutable evidence that Alexay Navalny was poisoned with a chemical nerve agent from the Novichok group," the cabinet continued.

Related Topics

Russia German Wife Germany Berlin Same Women From Government Cabinet Opposition

Recent Stories

31,604 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

8 minutes ago

2,025 new companies joined DMCC in 2020, highest i ..

8 minutes ago

Non-oil trade between UAE, Africa in first nine mo ..

8 minutes ago

Sheikh Zayed Festival exhibits are favourite to wo ..

8 minutes ago

PCSTI calls for minimizing interference in SMEs

5 minutes ago

Navalny Was Under Protection of German Special For ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.