Only Wife, Press Secretary Accompanied Navalny When He Arrived in Berlin - German Cabinet

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2021) The German cabinet said on Monday that Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny was accompanied only by his wife Yulia and his press secretary Kira Yarmysh when he arrived in Berlin in summer.

"Apart from Alexey Navalny, his wife Yulia Navalnaya and his press secretary Kira Yarmysh were on the Omsk-Berlin flight, which delivered them to Germany," the cabinet said, responding to a request by the Alternative for Germany parliamentary faction.

In its statement, which was seen by Sputnik, the German government also said that the women were not poisoned with the same substance that was allegedly used against Navalny.

"No, if they had been exposed to it, they should have had similar symptoms of poisoning by the moment when we received irrefutable evidence that Alexay Navalny was poisoned with a chemical nerve agent from the Novichok group," the cabinet continued.