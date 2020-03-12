Only Wish to Save Ties With Russia Keeps Turkey From Idlib Flare-Up - Opposition Lawmaker

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) Only desire to save good ties with Russia is keeping Turkey from a new escalation with Damascus in Syria's Idlib, Ozturk Yilmaz, a member of the Turkish parliament from the opposition Republican People's Party, told Sputnik.

"If there would be any breach or infringement Turkey could use force again, because situation on the ground is very tense. I think the only factor that keeps Turkey [from acting is] bilateral relations with Russia. Turkey does not want any harm for bilateral relations," the opposition lawmaker said.

Russia is Turkey's partner on many issues, so Ankara is keeping "calm for the moment despite the public mood and expectations to do more," Yilmaz said.

Last week, Moscow and Ankara agreed a new ceasefire in Idlib, following increased tensions between Turkey and the Syrian government forces. The truce came into force on Friday. The new agreement envisages joint patrols of major M4 highway, which is currently controlled by militants.