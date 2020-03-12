UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Only Wish To Save Ties With Russia Keeps Turkey From Idlib Flare-Up - Opposition Lawmaker

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 12:50 AM

Only Wish to Save Ties With Russia Keeps Turkey From Idlib Flare-Up - Opposition Lawmaker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) Only desire to save good ties with Russia is keeping Turkey from a new escalation with Damascus in Syria's Idlib, Ozturk Yilmaz, a member of the Turkish parliament from the opposition Republican People's Party, told Sputnik.

"If there would be any breach or infringement Turkey could use force again, because situation on the ground is very tense. I think the only factor that keeps Turkey [from acting is] bilateral relations with Russia. Turkey does not want any harm for bilateral relations," the opposition lawmaker said.

Russia is Turkey's partner on many issues, so Ankara is keeping "calm for the moment despite the public mood and expectations to do more," Yilmaz said.

Last week, Moscow and Ankara agreed a new ceasefire in Idlib, following increased tensions between Turkey and the Syrian government forces. The truce came into force on Friday. The new agreement envisages joint patrols of major M4 highway, which is currently controlled by militants.

Related Topics

Militants Syria Moscow Russia Turkey Parliament Damascus Idlib Ankara From Government Agreement Opposition

Recent Stories

KSA announces recovery of first coronavirus-infect ..

10 minutes ago

Fujairah charity allocates over AED49 million for ..

40 minutes ago

Pakistan's economic fundamentals strong to absorb ..

1 hour ago

UAE launches website for latest updates on coronav ..

1 hour ago

Workshops on environmental pollution for MPAs

1 hour ago

MoFAIC updates foreign diplomatic community on UAE ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.