Only Witness of 2018 Murder of Russian Journalists in CAR Already Testified - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2020) The only witness of the murder of Russian journalists in the Central African Republic in 2018 has already been questioned, there are no other witnesses, Russian Ambassador in Bangui Vladimir Titorenko told Sputnik.

Kirill Radchenko, Alexander Rastorguev and Orkhan Dzhemal were killed in July 2018. The three journalists were sent to the car by the Investigations Management Center, a media outlet of Russian opposition figure Mikhail Khodorkovsky.

"Only one person is testifying their driver who was with them but was able to get away. If his testimony is to be trusted, [the attackers] tried to take away money, cameras and other things from the journalists.

They would not let them, and the attackers used force. But the driver got away. He saw that there was an argument between the journalists and armed people. So they were not ambushed, as in when someone up and jumps out at you, no," the ambassador said.

"We go by what the locals are telling us. The people spoke some Arabic dialect. The driver described what he remembered. He is the only living witness who can testify. But he has already told everything the could," the diplomat continued.