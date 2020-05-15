UrduPoint.com
ONS Says 15% Of UK's Frontline Workers At Risk From COVID-19 Due To Health Conditions

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 10:19 PM

ONS Says 15% of UK's Frontline Workers at Risk From COVID-19 Due to Health Conditions

Roughly 15 percent of the United Kingdom's frontline workers are at risk of becoming critically ill should they contract COVID-19 because of underlying health conditions, the Office of National Statistics (ONS) said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) Roughly 15 percent of the United Kingdom's frontline workers are at risk of becoming critically ill should they contract COVID-19 because of underlying health conditions, the Office of National Statistics (ONS) said Friday.

The ONS cited government guidance stating that those with health conditions such as asthma, heart disease, and diabetes are at increased risk from the coronavirus disease. Based on data recorded in 2019, this would put 15 percent of the UK's 10.6 million frontline workers at risk, the ONS said.

This figure includes nearly 19 percent of workers in national and local government bodies, the ONS said, adding that heart conditions were the most commonly reported issue.

Those at moderate risk from COVID-19 have been advised to leave their homes as infrequently as possible, according to public health officials in the UK.

However, as part of new government guidance announced on Sunday by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, workers at moderate risk have been told to begin returning to their jobs if they are unable to work from home.

On Monday, the ONS stated that 131 COVID-19 deaths have been recorded among social care workers as of April 20.

