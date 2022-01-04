UrduPoint.com

Ontario Court Awards $107Mln To Families Of Flight 752 Victims - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 04, 2022 | 01:30 AM

Ontario Court Awards $107Mln to Families of Flight 752 Victims - Reports

 NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2022) The Ontario Supreme Court of Justice decided to award $107 million to the families of six passengers killed on Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 by an Iranian missile minutes after taking off from Tehran, media reported on Monday.

In May the court's Justice Edward Belobaba ruled the downing of a commercial airplane was an international act of terrorism that killed 55 Canadians and 35 permanent residents.

Families of the victims who have filed a civil lawsuit against Iran will be awarded $1 million for the loss of guidance, care and companionship, and $6 million for pain and suffering, CBC reported citing court's decision. Some $100 million in punitive damages will be shared by the estates of the six victims.

The lawyer of the families Mark Arnold said he will seek to seize Iranian assets in Canada and abroad to pay compensation.

Iran rejected May's ruling stating it lacked legitimate evidence. Iran also did not defend itself in court which made it a default judgment.

All 176 passengers and crew perished on January 8, 2020, when the flight from Iran to Ukraine was shot down shortly after taking off from Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport. After initially denying responsibility, Iran's government admitted that its military had shot down the Boeing 737-800 jet, having mistaken the aircraft for a cruise missile.

Related Topics

Supreme Court Ukraine Iran Canada Tehran Ontario January May 2020 Media From Government Million Airport Court

Recent Stories

Turkmen Border Guards Fire at Taliban Troops - Rep ..

Turkmen Border Guards Fire at Taliban Troops - Reports

1 hour ago
 Hindu pilgrims appreciate arrangements made at Kat ..

Hindu pilgrims appreciate arrangements made at Katas Raj Temple

1 hour ago
 US Speedskating to Hold Olympic Team Trials Withou ..

US Speedskating to Hold Olympic Team Trials Without Spectators as COVID-19 Preca ..

1 hour ago
 Census vital for providing policy base line: Chair ..

Census vital for providing policy base line: Chairman BRA

1 hour ago
 Authorities Cancel Hundreds of Flights in US Capit ..

Authorities Cancel Hundreds of Flights in US Capital Area Due to First Snowfall ..

1 hour ago
 EU to Grant Croatia Extra $360Mln in Post-Quake Re ..

EU to Grant Croatia Extra $360Mln in Post-Quake Relief Aid

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.