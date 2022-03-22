UrduPoint.com

Ontario Government Introduces Bill To Deter Repeat Of Trucker Blockades - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2022) The government of the Canadian province of Ontario has introduced a bill that would enhance the powers granted to the police to beat back a repeat of the standoff between truckers and other protesters and the authorities in February, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) said.

The Keeping Ontario Open for business Act enables police officers to better protect international border crossings that are important to Ontario's economy and to international trade, the report said on Monday.

The measure's intent is to protect critical transportation infrastructure such as international bridges and airports from unlawful disruptions that, as demonstrated by recent events in Windsor, hurt people and businesses, the report said.

If the bill becomes law, police will be able to tow vehicles of protestors; fine and suspend the licenses, permits and registrations of those who engaged in blockades; remove items and objects blocking roads; seize license plates when a vehicle is used in an illegal blockade and store objects used to make such a blockade, the report added.

Last month, participants in the massive Freedom Convoy protest against COVID-19 mandates parked tractor trailers and other vehicles on and around the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ontario for about a week. The bridge connects Windsor with Detroit in the United States and is a main trade artery between the two countries. The actions of the protesters strangled the more than 25 percent of the traffic and daily commerce that moves between Canada and the United States.

