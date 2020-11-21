Ontario Government Orders Toronto, Adjacent Region of Peel Into Lockdown - Statement

(@FahadShabbir)

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2020) The city of Toronto and the adjacent region of Peel in the Canadian province of Ontario have been ordered back into lockdown, the Ontario government said in a statement.

"In consultation with the Chief Medical Officer of Health, local medical officers of health and other health experts, the province is moving certain public health unit regions to new levels in the Keeping Ontario Safe and Open Framework, which includes moving Toronto and Peel into lockdown," the statement said on Friday.

Toronto and Peel will be placed into lockdown effective Monday, November 23 at 12:01 a.m. local time (5:01 a.m. GMT), according to the statement.

As part of the new restrictive measures, indoor gatherings will be limited to people residing in the same household, while outdoor gatherings will be capped at ten. Schools and childcare programs will remain open.

The initial lockdown was lifted in Canada's largest city and the adjacent municipality on June 24.