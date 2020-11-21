UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ontario Government Orders Toronto, Adjacent Region Of Peel Into Lockdown - Statement

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 43 seconds ago Sat 21st November 2020 | 03:20 AM

Ontario Government Orders Toronto, Adjacent Region of Peel Into Lockdown - Statement

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2020) The city of Toronto and the adjacent region of Peel in the Canadian province of Ontario have been ordered back into lockdown, the Ontario government said in a statement.

"In consultation with the Chief Medical Officer of Health, local medical officers of health and other health experts, the province is moving certain public health unit regions to new levels in the Keeping Ontario Safe and Open Framework, which includes moving Toronto and Peel into lockdown," the statement said on Friday.

Toronto and Peel will be placed into lockdown effective Monday, November 23 at 12:01 a.m. local time (5:01 a.m. GMT), according to the statement.

As part of the new restrictive measures, indoor gatherings will be limited to people residing in the same household, while outdoor gatherings will be capped at ten. Schools and childcare programs will remain open.

The initial lockdown was lifted in Canada's largest city and the adjacent municipality on June 24.

Related Topics

Canada Toronto Same Ontario June November Government

Recent Stories

Stocks hold steady as virus surges

3 hours ago

Alternative to Trilateral Agreement on Karabakh is ..

3 hours ago

Trump Must Work With Biden to Ensure Smooth Transi ..

3 hours ago

Belarusian Opposition Council Denies Overhaul Rumo ..

3 hours ago

PR, PSM, PIA being restructured to curb financial ..

3 hours ago

UN Chief Says 2021 May Become Year of Quantum Leap ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.