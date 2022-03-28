UrduPoint.com

Ontario Lawmaker Faces Nine Charges Over Ottawa Convoy Protest - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published March 28, 2022 | 10:33 PM

Randy Hillier, an independent member of Ontario's Legislative Assembly, turned himself in on Monday after police filed nine charges against him in connection with his alleged activities during freedom convoy protests in Ottawa and some of his social media posts, media reported on Monday

"It's been deemed that I have to prove that I'm not a danger to society to have my freedom," he told reporters before entering police headquarters. "We'll see what happens."

Among the charges against Hillier, 64, are assaulting and obstructing/resisting an officer; mischief; counselling an indictable offence and counselling an uncommitted indictable offence, according to the Toronto Star newspaper.

He is expected to appear in court later on Monday for what he describes as expressing himself, which he says is a fundamental freedom allowed to Canadians.

Hillier has served as a member of provincial parliament since 2007, but the Ontario Progressive Conservative caucus kicked him out in 2019. He announced this month that he will not seek re-election. His Twitter account was suspended earlier in March for posts about COVID-19 that Twitter deemed deceptive and potentially harmful.

>