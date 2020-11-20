TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) Ontario Premier Doug Ford confirmed that Canada has ordered 6 million coronavirus vaccine doses from Pfizer and Moderna.

"I just talked to senior officials in [Ontario's] Ministry of Health, they did confirm [that] they spoke to someone in the Federal government ... and for planning purposes they told us that we'd get 1.6 million doses from Pfizer and 800,000 from Moderna," Ford said on Thursday.

A day earlier, Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott said the federal government is expected to receive 4 million doses of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine and 2 million doses of the Moderna vaccine between January and March.

Ford said he expects Ontario to be fully allotted the 40 percent, as is customary, of federally procured vaccines - or 2.4 million doses - an amount that would be enough for 1.2 million people to be vaccinated.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sidestepped a question concerning Elliott's claims, saying that it is premature to confirm exact numbers and negotiations are still ongoing.

Deputy Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Howard Njoo said during a press briefing on Tuesday that his agency hopes to be able to provide the entire population with a COVID-19 vaccine by the end of 2021.