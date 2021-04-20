UrduPoint.com
Ontario Premier Says Canada Faces AstraZeneca Vaccine Delivery Delays, Asks US For Help

Tue 20th April 2021

Ontario Premier Says Canada Faces AstraZeneca Vaccine Delivery Delays, Asks US for Help

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) Deliveries of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine to Canada will likely be delayed, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said on Monday, adding that he is reaching out to the US and European Union diplomats for help.

Ford's announcement comes just days after Canada's Minister of Public Services and Procurement Anita Anand, confirmed that US drugmaker Moderna is cutting its coronavirus vaccine delivery targets to Canada by half amid production issues.

"In addition to the delayed and cut Moderna shipments, the Premier was notified today by our officials to be prepared for delays to two shipments of AstraZeneca expected from the Federal government later this month and next," Ford said in a statement.

Ford said he has spoken with the US Consulate General in Toronto and has scheduled calls with the EU ambassador to Canada and the High Commissioner of India to seek help in procuring additional vaccines.

Ford's international outreach appears to circumvent the federal government responsible for vaccine procurement, mid weeks-long standoff between the province and federal officials over the pace of vaccine deliveries from Ottawa to Toronto.

The resurgence of the pandemic has been most pronounced in the province of Ontario, where the spread has been exacerbated by variants of concerning, particularly the B.1.1.7 variant that was first identified in the United Kingdom.

