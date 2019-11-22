Ontario Premier, Toronto Mayor Condemn Violence at Anti-Israel Protest

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2019) The premier of Canada's Ontario province and the mayor of Toronto in separate statements condemned the violence that broke out at an anti-Israel demonstration at York University.

On Wednesday, clashes erupted at Toronto's York University between pro-Palestinian protesters and attendees of an event that featured former Israeli troops.

"I was shocked by the vile hatred that was on display last night at York University. I have been clear that there is no place in Ontario for racism and hatred. My caucus and I stand with the students at York University who had to endure this," Ontario Premier Doug Ford said in a Twitter post on Thursday.

Ford said he was disappointed that York University allowed for the hate-filled protest at Vari Hall to take place and stands with Jewish students and the Jewish community.

Toronto Mayor John Tory also expressed outrage via Twitter, saying he was very disturbed by the violence and apparent polarization.

The mayor also said he asked the president of York University to report back on the incident.

The demonstrators were members of York's Students Against Israeli Apartheid (SAIA) who turned out to protest an event that featured a panel discussion with Reservists on Duty, an organization of former members of the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF).

The protesters, including some with concealed faces and bearing Palestinian flags, chanted "Viva, Viva, Intifada" - an Arabic word that translates to rebellion or uprising. Eventually, SAIA members engaged in skirmishes with event attendees, some of whom were identified online as members of the Jewish Defense League (JDL), a Jewish far-right religious-political organization, before police intervened.

Last night's unrest is just the latest case in a string of incidents at York University which has been the epicenter of a long-simmering conflict between pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian groups in Toronto.