Ontario, Quebec Premiers Agree To Combat US Protectionism, Trade Barriers - Statement

Thu 10th September 2020 | 04:40 AM

Ontario, Quebec Premiers Agree to Combat US Protectionism, Trade Barriers - Statement

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) The Premiers from the Canadian provinces of Ontario and Quebec discussed US protectionism and novel coronavirus pandemic-induced limitations and agreed to remove barriers to trade, Ontario's government said in a statement.

"[Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Quebec Premier Francois Legault] agreed to collaborate on combating US protectionism, removing trade barriers," the statement said on Wednesday.

The governments of the two provinces will further work together to develop shared principles on the safe and responsible reopening of the US-Canada border and ensure Ottawa has a clear plan before any restrictions are relaxed, the statement also said.

Ford and Legault have been particularly vocal about new tariffs imposed on Canadian aluminum exports by the Trump administration. Ontario's premier has also expressed concern said that steel tariffs could follow the aluminum duties announced last month by US President Donald Trump.

The two premiers have also spoken out about the need to extend the restrictions at the border with the United States for as long as it is necessary.

In the first in-person summit between the premiers since the onset of the pandemic, the two provincial leaders also discussed the economic recovery amid the ongoing pandemic and other areas of shared interest.

