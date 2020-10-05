UrduPoint.com
Ontario, Quebec Record Highest-Ever Number Of New COVID-19 Cases In Recent Days - Trudeau

Muhammad Irfan 17 seconds ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 11:20 PM

Ontario, Quebec Record Highest-Ever Number of New COVID-19 Cases in Recent Days - Trudeau

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2020) The Canadian provinces of Ontario and Quebec recorded their highest-ever daily tallies of new COVID-19 infections in recent days, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters on Monday.

"In the last few days, Ontario and Quebec have had their highest-ever numbers of [COVID-19] cases," Trudeau said.

The Prime Minister noted that the number of infections is rising across the country, including in long-term care facilities, a setting where the vast majority of Canadian virus-related fatalities have occurred and sparked national outrage.

The country's Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam added that over 500 people diagnosed with the deadly disease lie in hospitals at any given time over past week and that the average daily death toll has risen to 14.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Canada is approaching 168,000 with at least 9,480 deaths reported, government data revealed on Monday. A combined 1,806 new cases in Ontario and Quebec pushed Canada's tally to 167,962, according to data released by provincial health agencies. There are 16,432 active cases throughout the country, Canada's public health agency says.

Quebec has seen over 1,000 new infections for four straight days, while Ontario saw 732 new cases on Friday and currently has a backlog of nearly 70,000 outstanding tests.

At the end of September, Trudeau said that the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic is "already underway" in Canada and urged vigilance.

