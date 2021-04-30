UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ontario Request To Halt Arrival Of Int'l. Students To Be Formalized On Friday - Trudeau

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 10:23 PM

Ontario Request to Halt Arrival of Int'l. Students to Be Formalized on Friday - Trudeau

The premier of the Canadian province of Ontario has asked the federal government to suspend the arrival of international students in the province and the request will be formalized later in the day, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) The premier of the Canadian province of Ontario has asked the Federal government to suspend the arrival of international students in the province and the request will be formalized later in the day, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday.

"Premier [Doug] Ford asked that we suspend the arrival of international students," Trudeau told reporters. "We'll be reaching out to their officials today to formalize that request."

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ontario Justin Trudeau Government Ford

Recent Stories

NADRA Chairman calls on Sadiq Sanjrani

2 minutes ago

Biden Reference to Putin as Killer Blurted Out, Wo ..

2 minutes ago

Govt keeps petrol prices unchanged

2 minutes ago

Dozens Killed, Injured in Blast Near Hospital in E ..

36 minutes ago

Two brothers killed over minor dispute

36 minutes ago

Excise Police Karachi seizes 7 kg chars

37 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.