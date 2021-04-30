(@FahadShabbir)

The premier of the Canadian province of Ontario has asked the federal government to suspend the arrival of international students in the province and the request will be formalized later in the day, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) The premier of the Canadian province of Ontario has asked the Federal government to suspend the arrival of international students in the province and the request will be formalized later in the day, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday.

"Premier [Doug] Ford asked that we suspend the arrival of international students," Trudeau told reporters. "We'll be reaching out to their officials today to formalize that request."