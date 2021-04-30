- Home
Ontario Request To Halt Arrival Of Int'l. Students To Be Formalized On Friday - Trudeau
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 10:23 PM
TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) The premier of the Canadian province of Ontario has asked the Federal government to suspend the arrival of international students in the province and the request will be formalized later in the day, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday.
"Premier [Doug] Ford asked that we suspend the arrival of international students," Trudeau told reporters. "We'll be reaching out to their officials today to formalize that request."