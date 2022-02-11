Ontario to Impose Fines, Up To a Year in Prison in Response to Trucker Protests - Premier

Canada's Ontario will impose fines of up to 100,000 Canadian dollars ($78,835) and up to a year in prison in response to trucker protests, Premier Doug Ford announced on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) Canada's Ontario will impose fines of up to 100,000 Canadian Dollars ($78,835) and up to a year in prison in response to trucker protests, Premier Doug Ford announced on Friday.

"I will convene Cabinet to use legal authorities to urgently enact orders that will make crystal clear it is illegal and punishable to block and impede the movement of goods, people and services along critical infrastructure.

This will include protecting national border crossings, 400-series highways, airports, ports, bridges and railway," he told a press conference.